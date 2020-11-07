- 1943 - 2020 -



Thomas "Tom" Wayne Adams Sr., 76, Beaufort, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.



Tom was born Dec. 5, 1943, in St. Louis, to George William Adams and wife Dorothy May, nee Roach. He grew up in Mokane. Tom attended Walter Reed Junior High, Los Angeles, Calif., and obtained his GED Jan. 28, 1964.



He was drafted into the U.S. Army May 14, 1965, and completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood. Tom was a member of Company E, 5th Battalion, 3rd Regiment. He took food service courses while in the Army and graduated from Cook School Sept. 24, 1965. Tom proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and attained the rank of SP4. He was honorably discharged from active duty May 12, 1967, and honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves four years later.



After serving in the military, Tom completed the professional truck driver courses at Greer Technical Institute. He later completed courses at Locksmithing Institute, earning a certificate as a locksmith June 28, 1974.



Tom was united in marriage to LaVerne Marie Swoboda at Holy Family Catholic Church-Port Hudson, New Haven, Nov. 10, 1970. The couple made their home in Beaufort, and the marriage was blessed with five children.



Tom worked in facility maintenance for many years at Holiday Inn, Days Inn in Eureka, and Arthur L. Kniffen Real Estate in St. Louis. He eventually became a private maintenance contractor and worked for many local businesses until his retirement in 2005.



Tom is survived by his wife, LaVerne Adams; two sons, Dennis Adams, Beaufort, and Ron Adams and wife Abby, New Haven; two daughters, Connie Hupfeld and husband Ray, Gerald, and Bonnie Adams, Beaufort; one sister, Pat Hiatt and husband Jim, Gerald; one brother, Bill Adams, Gerald; seven grandchildren, Catherine, Makayla, Gabriel, Reba and Emily Hupfeld, Cade and Thomas Adams; sister-in-law, AnnaMae Pettig, Warrenton; brother-in-law, Lester Swoboda and wife Dolores, Leslie; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Thomas Wayne Adams Jr.; parents-in-law, Ambrose and Marie Swoboda; sister-in-law, Eileen Beuke; brother-in-law, Alvin Pettig; daughter-in-law, Tonya Adams; nephews, Teddy Logan and Ricky Adams; and his very close friend and neighbor, Virgil Cook.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Neier.



A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Thomas Wissler officiating.



Interment, with full military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, the St. Joseph Cemetery Fund or Masses.



The Adams family is bring served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





