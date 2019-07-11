Home

Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
Thomas Krause
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
Thomas W. Krause Obituary
Thomas Wayne Krause, 62, Montgomery City, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, July 5, 2019.

Thomas was born in St. Charles Aug. 18, 1956, to Forrest Krause and wife Beulah, nee Bryson. He married Cynthia Marie Jeffries Dec. 8, 1978, in Wright City. They were married for 40 years and this union was blessed with three children, Sheila, Tina and Thomas. Thomas was a Christian man and worked as a logger for most of his life. He was the best shade tree mechanic, with the ability to fix anything he laid his hands on! What Thomas loved more than anything was spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia; three children, Sheila Vaughn, Tina Wilson and husband Daniel, and Thomas William Krause; grandson, Brody Lee Wilson; five siblings, Michael Krause and wife Sharon, Butch Krause and wife Mary, Dale Krause, Diane Juergensmeyer and husband Bud, and Bonnie Schoue and husband Butch; and many other friends and family.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Beulah; grandson, William Dillon Krause; and sister, Evelyn Darlene Krause.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 12, at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The family is being served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on July 11, 2019
