- 1984 - 2020 -



Tiffany Jo Benke, nee Hummert, 36, Union, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020.



Tiffany was born May 18, 1984, in Creve Coeur, to the late Henry Hummert and Mary Ann Hammer. She was united in marriage to Jason Benke Aug. 22, 2014, at Ryan Hummert Memorial Park in St. Louis County. Tiffany enjoyed crafts and loved her family, especially her niece and nephews.



Tiffany is survived by her husband, Jason, Union; her mother, Mary Ann, Villa Ridge; one sister, Heather Schaub (Kevin Huth); many cousins; one niece; and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, Brian Anthony Hummert; her grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Hummert, and Lawrence and Helen Littrell; and two cousins, Matt Hummert and Ryan Hummert.



A private graveside service will be held for family.



A special thank you to the amazing and generous friends of Mary Ann Hammer.



The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





