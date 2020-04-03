Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Tim Davis Obituary
All services for Tim Davis, 55, Eureka, will be private.
Mr. Davis died Monday, March 30, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sheri Davis, nee Parrish, Eureka; three sons, Joshua Howard and wife Randi, Harley Davis and wife Morgan, all of Pacific, and Christopher Parrish and wife Autumn, Kentucky state; one daughter, Sara Salgado and husband Martin, St. Robert; his stepfather, Jerry Gerling, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Due to recent regulations regarding public events, friends and family are encouraged to leave condolences, or share memories for the family by visiting the funeral home's website.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2020
