Tim R. Kriete


1957 - 2020
Tim R. Kriete Obituary
Tim Richard Kriete, 62, Union, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Pacific Care Center, after a long battle with TBS and dementia.

Tim was born a twin, May 21, 1957, in Washington, the son of Leo Kriete and wife Bernadette, nee Hillermann.

Tim is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, nee Fredrick; his mother, Bernadette; five brothers and five sisters, Charles Kriete and wife Linda, Linda Hoelscher and husband Michael, all of Washington, Mary Pursley and husband Stanley, Robertsville, Beverly Gravitt and husband Jason, Kim Kriete and wife Linda, Jeri Roush and husband Robert, Sarah McDermott and husband Joe, Tom Kriete and wife Karen, Daniel Kriete and girlfriend Lori Ferguson, and Todd Kriete and wife Jennifer, all of Washington; many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Tim was a devout Christian, who freely shared his faith and love of Jesus with everyone. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend to all. He was a firefighter with the Washington Volunteer Fire Department for over 10 years. He made his career as a groundskeeper with the landscape department at Hillermann Nursery for 30 years. He also was a master gardener. Tim was nearly inseparable from his twin brother, Kim. They shared the love of the outdoors, spending hours boating, fishing, hunting and woodworking together. His family is grateful for all the time he gave of himself to them.

A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. at Life Stream Church, 551 Lewis and Clark Drive, Washington. Visitation will precede the service at the church, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Interment will be at a later date.

Memorials, in Tim's name, may be given to Loving Hearts of Washington or a .

The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 29, 2020
