Timothy B. Arnette II
1976 - 2020
Timothy B. Arnette II, 44, St. Louis, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Tim, son of Timothy Arnette and Melinda, nee Huff, was born May 10, 1976, in St. Louis. He received his education from St. Clair High School and attended Webster University. Tim was employed as a dispatcher at MC Air Freight.

Among his survivors are his father, Timothy Arnette and wife Anna, Marthasville; mother, Melinda Huff, St. Clair; two children, Caleb and Thomson Arnette, both of Webster Groves, and their mother, Laura Hanley; four siblings, Stacy Bleckman and husband Brad, Washington, Jason Kober and wife Lindsay, Marthasville, Michael Arnette and wife Abby, St. Louis, and Andrew Jackson and wife Sarah, St. Clair; stepfather, Russ Jackson and wife Amy, St. Clair; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Katherine Arnette, and Sandy and Betty Huff, and two uncles, Rick and Mark Arnette.

A memorial visitation will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a service beginning at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Caleb and Thomson Arnette Education Fund, with checks made payable to Laura Hanley.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
DEC
6
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
