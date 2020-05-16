|
|
- 1956 - 2020 -
Timothy Charles Griffin, 63, Pacific, died suddenly Monday, May 11, 2020, in Pacific.
Tim was born June 29, 1956, in St. Louis, to Marjean, nee Taylor, and the late Charles Griffin. He was united in marriage to Barbara M. Turner Sept. 7, 1991, in Eureka Springs, Ark. Tim made many friends on his life's journey, including his fraternal brotherhood in Lambda Chi Alpha at Southwest Missouri State University, his 40-year membership in IBEW Local One, his love of showing Great Danes, collecting G-Scale trains and finding treasures at estate sales. He was an avid sports fan and was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues. One of his greatest pleasures was watching the Blues win the Stanley Cup. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother, and he will be greatly missed by everyone.
Tim is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara M. Griffin, Pacific; two loving daughters, Emily Marie and Elaine Margaret Griffin; his mother, Marjean Griffin; four siblings, Patricia (Randy) Kroepel, Mary (Tom) Longo, Jim (Sandy) Griffin and Janet Hill; parents-in-law, Joy and Marsha Turner; one sister-in-law, Julie Feder and husband Patrick; nieces and nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, Charles Griffin, and his mother-in-law, Sue Ann Turner.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 18, at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, Pacific, from 10 a.m. until start of the memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of respect for Tim's family, please be aware of social distancing recommendations and wear a face covering if possible.
A private burial will be held in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated, in lieu of flowers, to St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on May 16, 2020