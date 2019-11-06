|
|
Timothy D. Horton, 54, Hermann, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Community Care Center, Union.
Timothy was born Nov. 25, 1964, in St. Louis, the son of Donald Horton and wife Patricia, nee Wisa. He was the husband of Justine Horton, nee Lawwill. They were united in marriage Dec. 10, 1988, in Hampton, Va.
Timothy was retired from the U.S. Navy, where he served as a boatswain mate. He later worked for Sporlan Valve in Washington, and also was a cook at Shy & Schwartz's Bar, where he was known as "Mel." Timothy enjoyed hunting, camping, cooking, doing family research, and smoking a good cigar. He also was a gun enthusiast, especially with historical guns, and he was a member of the NRA.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Justine, of the home; his father, Donald Horton, Marthasville; two sons, Douglas Andrew Horton, Tupelo, Miss., and Charles Eugene Horton, Hermann; three sisters, Connie Campbell and husband Jack, Washington, Holly Horton-Tyree, Gerald, and Amy Horton, Washington; one sister-in-law, Lori Waggoner, Hampton, Va.; and his nieces and nephews, Scott Campbell, Stephanie Herget, Paul Tyree, Audrey and Grady Lamb, Tyler and Justin Bowman.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one nephew, Owen Lamb.
Private visitation and military burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to .
Arrangements are under the direction of Toedtmann- Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 6, 2019