Timothy John "T.J." Buerk Jr., 35, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in St. Clair.
T.J. was born Jan. 10, 1985, in St. Louis, the son of Tim Buerk, Debbie Stanley and John Stanley. He married Melissa Gulden May 13, 2006.
T.J. is survived by his grandma, Edna Buerk; parents, Tim Buerk, Debbie Stanley and John Stanley; sisters, Brittany, Dezira and Tiffany; wife, Melissa Gulden; sons, Dylan, Blake, Collin and Arlo; grandson, Keagan; aunts; uncles; cousins; and so many more people who loved him.
T.J. has joined his brother, Mike Reynolds, in eternal peace.
T.J. was beautifully broken and could make anyone laugh. His memories will live forever.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 22, 2020