Funeral services for Tina Dixon, nee Duncan, 95, Pacific, formerly of St. Clair, will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and after 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Mrs. Dixon passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Warren "Gene" Dixon and wife Karen, Arnold; two daughters, Lynn Roller and husband Dieter, St. Clair, and Carol Dierker and husband Richard, Lonedell; many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 1, 2019