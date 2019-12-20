Home

Tina R. Meyer

Tina R. Meyer Obituary
A funeral service for Tina R. Meyer, nee Prater, 57, St. Clair, was held Thursday, Dec. 19, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Meyer died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Meyer, St. Clair; one son, Dustin Nappier and wife Amanda, St. Clair; two daughters, Heather Saling, Washington, and Vanessa Zingrich, St. Clair; her mother, Pansy Prater, Grubville; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 20, 2019
