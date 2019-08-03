|
|
Todd Howard Martin, Eureka, currently residing in Pacific, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at age 71.
Todd was a wonderful, sweet soul born Oct. 6, 1947. He attended Eureka High School.
Todd is survived by a nephew he raised as a son, David E. Martin; three grandchildren, Katie, Brian and Alyssa Martin; brothers, Pat Mitchell, George Mitchell, Steven Martin and Brian Martin; sisters, Judy Buddemeyer, Kathleen Martin, Dawn Gudermuth Stone and Toni Martin Givens; many step-brothers and -sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Martin Gudermuth; father, Bill S. Martin; and stepfather, Charles E. Gudermuth.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 41 Rick Haven Drive, Collinsville, Ill.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 3, 2019