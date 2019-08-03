Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
41 Rick Haven Drive
Collinsville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd H. Martin


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd H. Martin Obituary
Todd Howard Martin, Eureka, currently residing in Pacific, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at age 71.

Todd was a wonderful, sweet soul born Oct. 6, 1947. He attended Eureka High School.

Todd is survived by a nephew he raised as a son, David E. Martin; three grandchildren, Katie, Brian and Alyssa Martin; brothers, Pat Mitchell, George Mitchell, Steven Martin and Brian Martin; sisters, Judy Buddemeyer, Kathleen Martin, Dawn Gudermuth Stone and Toni Martin Givens; many step-brothers and -sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Martin Gudermuth; father, Bill S. Martin; and stepfather, Charles E. Gudermuth.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery, Pacific.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at 41 Rick Haven Drive, Collinsville, Ill.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.