Tom Cabot, 75, Hermann, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Tom, son of the late Harry and Mae (Glor) Cabot, was born in Buffalo, N.Y., July 17, 1944. He was the husband of Julaine (Fricke) Cabot. They were married June 5, 1971, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Hermann.
Tom is survived by his wife, Julaine, and three children, a son, Ryan and wife Birgit, West Lafayette, Ind., a daughter, Aimee Viehmann and husband Donnie, and son, Nathan Cabot, all of Hermann. He also is survived by two grandchildren, Ben and Bea Cabot, West Lafayette, Ind.; a sister, Mary Ann Cabot and husband Gary, Davenport, Port Matilda, Pa.; and a niece, Rebecca Gardner, Lima, Ohio.
Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 21 years, retiring with the rank of major in 1985. He was deployed twice to Vietnam, serving with distinction in the 1st Cavalry and the 5th Special Forces.
Although Tom was a big city-boy, he adapted to life in a small town, becoming very active in the community. Tom and Julaine founded The Hermann Werks, a wholesale business in 1979, and Die Hermann Werks, a retail business in 1985. Today, The Hermann Werks is run by Aimee and Donnie. In addition to his businesses, Tom was a past president of the Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce, former chairman of the Maifest Committee, and a regional director of the American Volkssport Association. He was a member of Hermann V.F.W. Post 4182 and St. Paul United Church of Christ.
Tom had a warm and welcoming personality, and never met a stranger. He loved traveling the world, spending time with his family and visiting with his friends. He was a Jeep and military vehicle enthusiast.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 14, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann, followed by memorial and V.F.W. services at 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in Hermann at a later date.
The family requests memorials be directed to the Hermann V.F.W. or Hermann Area Crusade for Cancer, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
The family is being served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.
Published in The Missourian on May 13, 2020