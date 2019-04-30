|
A memorial service for Tom Fenner, 84, Washington, will be Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at The Presbyterian Church of Washington.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Fenner died Friday, April 26, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Fenner, Washington; two daughters, Laura Fenner, Washington, and Christine Perisich and husband Mark, Raleigh, N.C.; other relatives and many friends.
He was a former presiding commissioner of Franklin County.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 30, 2019
