Tom M. Duvall, 57, New Haven, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his residence.



Tom was born March 15, 1962, in Perryville, the son of Melvin F. and Bernice Marie (Ahne) Duvall. He was the husband of Daina (Hauther) Duvall. They were united in marriage June 28, 1986, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, New Haven.



Tom was a member of Sons of the American Legion, New Haven. He started his working career as a welder at the Zero manufacturing plant in Berger. He then took a job as a machinist at Kellwood Manufacturing in New Haven. Tom was the tool and die supervisor, and then became the plant manager at Metalcraft Enterprises, now known as Tubular Steel, New Haven.



Tom enjoyed working outside, working in his shop, doing remodeling projects, and hunting, especially hanging out with the gang at deer camp. Tom was a perfectionist. Those who knew him, would tell you he made sure that whatever he was doing was done right, there were no shortcuts, and he would never say that's good enough, it had to be right. Tom also was a Chevrolet enthusiast, he was currently restoring a '70 Chevy Chevelle SS in his own shop which he called "Tom's Speed Shop." He was especially proud of his family and that he got to hold his first grandson.



Tom is survived by his wife, Daina; his mother, Bernice, New Haven; two children, Miles Duvall and Melanie Duvall and her son, Markie Thomas Hartzell, all of New Haven; a brother, Dave Duvall and wife Donna, New Haven, a sister, Barbara Zerr and husband Joe, Hermann, and a brother, Tim Duvall and wife Becky, New Haven; his mother- and father-in-law, Joyce and Robert Hauther, Warrenton; three brothers-in-law, Rich and Phillip Hauther, both of Warrenton, and Bob Hauther Jr., Bridgeton; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin.



Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, with the Rev. David Poe officiating.



Burial will be at New Haven Cemetery.



Memorials may be given to the , The or Four Rivers Career Center, Washington, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



The Duvall family is being served by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, New Haven. Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019