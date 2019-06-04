Home

Toni C. Rudolf Obituary
A graveside service for Toni C. Rudolf, nee Pope, 59, Union, will be Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union.
Burial will follow.
Visitation will be Thursday, June, 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Rudolf died Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
She is survived by four sons, USMC Gunnery Sgt. John Rudolf and wife Tammie, Sacramento, Calif., Tim Rudolf and wife Mindy, Wentzville, U.S. Army Capt. Justin Rudolf and wife Amanda, El Paso, Texas, and Joe Rudolf, Minnesota state; one daughter, Katie Rudolf; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 4, 2019
