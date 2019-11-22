Home

Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:30 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
Toni L. Backs Obituary
A memorial service for Toni L. Backs, 62, Washington, will be Monday, Nov. 25, at 4:30 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Visitation will be Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Backs died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, Jered Backs and wife Abby, Wentzville, Joel Backs and wife Amanda, O'Fallon, and Jace Backs and fiancee Brittany Terschluse, Washington; two daughters, Jordyn Holguin and husband Daniel, Wildwood, and Jenna Rose Backs, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 22, 2019
