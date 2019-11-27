|
Toni L. Backs, nee Veltre, 62, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Mrs. Backs was born Feb. 11, 1957, in Hermann, daughter of the late Anthony Veltre and wife Norma, nee Hurst. She was united in marriage to her late husband, Jerry Backs, Sept. 24, 1977, in Washington.
Mrs. Backs graduated from Washington High School in 1975. She was a devoted homemaker prior to becoming the general manager for The Vineyard at Riverbend Chapel. She was a 23-year original committee member of Franklin County YoungLife, where she helped point teenagers to Christ. Mrs. Backs' life was an example for those around her as she served as a dedicated spouse, mother and grandmother, all while loving Jesus with all her heart.
Mrs. Backs is survived by her five children, Jered Backs and wife Abby, Wentzville, Joel Backs and wife Amanda, O'Fallon, Jordyn Holguin and husband Daniel, Wildwood, Jenna Rose Backs, and Jace Backs and fiancee Brittany Terschluse, all of Washington; her mother, Norma Veltre, Union; six grandchildren, Ella Rose and Ezra Backs, Clara Grace and Baby Boy Backs, Theodore and Camden Holguin; four siblings, Cassandra Veltre Clark, Columbia, S.C., Bradley Veltre, England, Brenda Mueller, Wichita, Kan., and Michael Mueller and wife Gigi, Hermann; her in-laws, Jack Backs and wife Robynne, O'Fallon, Beverly Buchheit and husband Mike, Washington, and Pat Lynn and husband Steve, Davenport, Iowa; along with many other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held Monday, Nov. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a memorial service beginning at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Franklin County YoungLife.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 27, 2019