Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Kroeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Kroeter

Obituary Flowers

Tony Kroeter Obituary
A funeral service for Tony Kroeter, 71, Union, will be Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Kroeter died Sunday, June 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kroeter, Union; one son Matthew Kroeter and wife Jennifer, Washington; his parents, Gilbert and Margaret Kroeter, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.