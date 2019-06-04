|
|
|
A funeral service for Tony Kroeter, 71, Union, will be Thursday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mr. Kroeter died Sunday, June 2, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Kroeter, Union; one son Matthew Kroeter and wife Jennifer, Washington; his parents, Gilbert and Margaret Kroeter, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 4, 2019
Read More