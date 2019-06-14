|
|
|
A funeral service for Tony Lee Gulley, 69, Hermann, will be Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, will be in Mount Sinai Cemetery, Sparta, Ind., following services in Indiana.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Gulley died Monday, June 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Nita Gulley, nee Schwartz; two sons, John Hooten, Nashville, Ind., and Lance Gulley and wife Connie, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on June 14, 2019
Read More