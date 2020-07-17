1/
Tony Young Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Tony Young Sr., 80, St. Clair, will be Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. at Mercy Ministries, St. Clair.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation was Thursday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, after 9 a.m. Friday, July 17, and will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Mr. Young died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Mattie Young, St. Clair; one son, Tony M. Young, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved