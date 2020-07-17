A funeral service for Tony Young Sr., 80, St. Clair, will be Saturday, July 18, at 1 p.m. at Mercy Ministries, St. Clair.

Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Washington.

Visitation was Thursday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, after 9 a.m. Friday, July 17, and will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Mr. Young died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Mattie Young, St. Clair; one son, Tony M. Young, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





