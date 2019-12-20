|
|
|
A funeral service for Treffie Harper Sr., 78, Sullivan, will be Monday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date at Bethel Cemetery, Lonedell.
Visitation will be Dec. 30, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Harper died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Harper, nee Carson, Sullivan; one daughter, Leeann Harper, Toledo, Ohio; two stepsons, Brian Savant and wife Janell, Dittmer, and Jody Savant, Los Lunas, N.M.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 20, 2019