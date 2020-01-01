|
Treffie Lee Harper Sr., 78, Sullivan, departed this life Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family.
Treffie was born March 19, 1941, in Shirley, the son of Daniel Harper and wife Gennie Menthe, nee Bridgeman. On June 4, 1965, he was united in marriage to Marsha Ann Ennis, and two children came to bless this union. On Sept. 10, 2005, he was united in marriage to Janice Savant, nee Carson, and their families were joined as one.
Treffie was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior. During his working career, he was employed by Pea Ridge Mines for 10 years. He then began his career as a welder and millwright for Six Flags Over Mid-America in Eureka, retiring after 26 years of service. He had a passion for tinkering and working with metal, and kept himself busy after he retired. What meant most to him was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will live on in their hearts forever.
Treffie is survived by his wife, Janice Harper, Sullivan; his daughter, Leeann Harper, Toledo, Ohio; two stepchildren, Brian Savant and wife Janell, Dittmer, and Jody Savant, Los Lunas, N.M.; one brother, Billy Joe Harper and wife Ruth Ann, Potosi; two sisters, Gladine Meador, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Ruby Brown, Potosi; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Treffie was preceded in death by his first wife, Marsha Harper; one son, Treffie Harper Jr.; his parents, Daniel and Gennie Harper; five brothers, Luther, Ralph, Harold, Leo and Ernest Harper; and one sister, Annie Ryerson.
Memorial services were held at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Bobbie Browne officiating.
A private committal will take place at a later date at Bethel Cemetery, Lonedell.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Cemetery.
Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 1, 2020