- 1988 - 2020 -



Ty Michael Kruse, Washington, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.



Ty, son of Michael Kruse and Kelly Kruse, and mother, Robin Bailey (Ruesing), was born Oct. 24, 1988, in Kirkwood. Ty was 31 years young and resided with his mother. He was a budding tattoo artist, construction "jack-of-all" trades, and also a certified union painter. Ty had an artistic flare, was very generous, traveled often, rode motorcycles, listened to a wide variety of music at festivals/bands, was a great pool player and had a wicked sense of humor.



Ty was the first grandchild of Dr. Frederick Kruse, Washington, and his late wife, Ramona, James Ruesing and wife Mary Ann, Fenton, the late Dennis Heibrink, Fenton, Sandra Danaher, Phoenix, Ariz., and Brenda Heibrink and Bill, St. Louis. Ty was the oldest brother of Cody Kruse, Illinois state, Bailey Kruse, San Diego, Calif., Cameron Bailey, Fenton, Hannah, Rylie and Keenan Kruse, all of Washington.



A ceremony of remembrance will be held at the Old School House, 810 Maupin St., New Haven, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, with the Rev. Gary Schulte officiating.



Memorials to the Ty Kruse Funeral Fund are preferred.



Arrangements were in care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.





