Tyler A. Holthaus

Tyler A. Holthaus Obituary
A memorial service for Tyler A. Holthaus, 32, O'Fallon, formerly of Washington, will be Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Visitation will be Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Holthaus died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Sherry Holthaus, Dittmer; his father, Donald Holthaus, O'Fallon; his fiancee, Melissa Pacheco, O'Fallon; two children, Faith Pacheco and Hamilton Holthaus; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 18, 2020
