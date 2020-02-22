|
Tyler A. Holthaus, 32, O'Fallon, formerly of Washington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Tyler, son of Donald Holthaus and Sherry, nee Hillermann, was born Feb. 16, 1987. Tyler received his education from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
He is survived by his mother, Sherry Holthaus, Dittmer; his father, Donald Holthaus, O'Fallon; his fiancee, Melissa Pacheco, O'Fallon; two children, Faith Pacheco and Hamilton Holthaus; one sister, Kari Holthaus and wife Kristy Gates, Dittmer; one brother, Casey Holthaus and wife Krissy, Edmund, Okla.; two nieces, Madison Holthaus and Kaycie; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
Tyler was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bernie and Dottie Hillermann; paternal grandparents, Ray and Betty Holthaus; and brother, Jason Holthaus.
A memorial service was held Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Visitation immediately followed the service, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Faith Pacheco and Hamilton Holthaus Education Fund.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 22, 2020