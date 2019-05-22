Tyler William Manson, 24, Pacific, departed this life Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home.



Tyler was born Feb. 21, 1995, in Washington, the son of Bruce Edmond Manson and wife Tina, nee Hosfeld.



Tyler was a Christian and enjoyed visiting his father's church. He graduated from Owensville High School and then furthered his education at Four Rivers Trade School in Washington, obtaining his certificate as a mechanic. He was employed as a mechanic at the Dave Sinclair auto dealership in Pacific, having been with the company for the past three years. Tyler loved working on cars and did so in his spare time. He was a jack of all trades and recently bought his own home, which he was in the process of remodeling. He was an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed target shooting, hunting and fishing. He was known for always wearing his cowboy boots and was an avid fan of the country artists Cody Johnson. His German shepherd, Ranger, was a constant companion. Tyler was a family-oriented young man and was happiest when he was spending time with his family. The love they shared and the many memories created will live on in their hearts forever.



Tyler is survived by his parents, Tina Witt and husband Matt, Union, and Bruce Manson, Gerald; his grandparents, Billy and Virginia Manson, St. Clair, Jane Hosfeld Peacock, Union, and Mark and Christina Witt, Camdenton; two sisters, Tiffany Clayton and husband Tyler, St. Clair, and Jillian Witt, Union; aunts; uncles; great-aunts and -uncles; one niece; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles Peacock.



A kind and loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, great-nephew, cousin and friend, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.



Visitation for Tyler Manson will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Elvis Lee officiating.



Interment will be in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society.



Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 22, 2019