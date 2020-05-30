Urban "Bud" Kluba
1933 - 2020
Urban "Bud" Kluba, 86, Union, passed away late Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Bud was born July 3, 1933, to Urban P. Kluba and wife Hilda, nee Strubberg. He received his education at Union High School, and shortly after, he was drafted into the Korean War. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a corporal, from June 30, 1953, to May 20, 1955. On Feb. 23, 1957, Bud was united in marriage to Betty Lou Reed of St. Clair, at St. Clare Catholic Church. Four children were born to this union. Years later, Bud was united in marriage to Donna Schmidt of St. Charles. Bud was employed for many years at General Motors of St. Louis, and that is also where he retired from.

Bud is survived by one son, Kevin Kluba and significant other Maureen Goodman, Catawissa; two daughters, Leigh Ann Myers and husband Ray, Kansas City area, and Michelle Huspen and husband Kevin, Wauconda, Ill.; three grandsons, Zachary, Christian and Jordan; two sisters, Mary Jane Buel, Owensville, and Suzanne Griffin, Union; one brother, Glennon Kluba, Beaufort; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Donna; and his precious daughter, Kimberly Sue Kluba.

A private memorial service and burial, with full military honors, were held for Urban "Bud" Kluba.

The Kluba family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
