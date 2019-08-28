Home

COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO 63074-2103
(314) 298-1212
Vallie Weirich
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
3130 Parkwood Ln.
Maryland Heights, MO
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
3130 Parkwood Ln.
Maryland Heights, MO
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Martin Weirich Cemetery
Leslie, MO
Vallie M. Weirich


1925 - 2019
Vallie M. Weirich Obituary
Vallie Marjorie Weirich, Maryland Heights, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Vallie was the beloved wife of the late Homer A. Weirich; dear mother of Wayne (Cheri), Bill, and the late Devona, Steve (JoAnn), Donna (Jerry) Wagner, and Joe (Pam) Weirich; dear grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 20; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, with a Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Martin Weirich Cemetery, Leslie.

The family is being served by Collier's Funeral Home, St. Ann.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019
