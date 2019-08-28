|
|
Vallie Marjorie Weirich, Maryland Heights, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Vallie was the beloved wife of the late Homer A. Weirich; dear mother of Wayne (Cheri), Bill, and the late Devona, Steve (JoAnn), Donna (Jerry) Wagner, and Joe (Pam) Weirich; dear grandmother of 14; great-grandmother of 20; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, with a Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Martin Weirich Cemetery, Leslie.
The family is being served by Collier's Funeral Home, St. Ann.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019