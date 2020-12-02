Velma A. Swoboda, nee Volkerding, 89, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.



Mrs. Swoboda, daughter of the late Leo Volkerding and wife Ellen, nee Duebbert, was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Treloar. She received her education from Washington High School. On May 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Louis N. Swoboda, at St. Ignatius Church in Concord Hill.



Among her survivors are 11 children, Alexis Swoboda, Ramona Dunlap, Paula Fox, Rose Hanneken, Joseph Swoboda, Martin Swoboda, Margaret Swoboda, Ernest Swoboda, Leo Swoboda, Theodore Swoboda and Catherine Cuttler; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis N. Swoboda; two children, James E. Swoboda and Mary A. Hillerman; and her parents.



Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, with interment in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





