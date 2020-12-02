1/
Velma A. Swoboda
1930 - 2020
Velma A. Swoboda, nee Volkerding, 89, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

Mrs. Swoboda, daughter of the late Leo Volkerding and wife Ellen, nee Duebbert, was born Dec. 26, 1930, in Treloar. She received her education from Washington High School. On May 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Louis N. Swoboda, at St. Ignatius Church in Concord Hill.

Among her survivors are 11 children, Alexis Swoboda, Ramona Dunlap, Paula Fox, Rose Hanneken, Joseph Swoboda, Martin Swoboda, Margaret Swoboda, Ernest Swoboda, Leo Swoboda, Theodore Swoboda and Catherine Cuttler; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis N. Swoboda; two children, James E. Swoboda and Mary A. Hillerman; and her parents.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, with interment in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
December 1, 2020
