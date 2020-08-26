1/2
Vernon T. Cannon II
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Tate Cannon II passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, the day before his 80th birthday, at his home in an accident.

Vernon was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Cape Girardeau. The family moved from there to St. Louis, and then to Washington in 1959. He graduated from Ritenour High School in 1958 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, from 1959 to 1964. After his release from the Air Force, Vernon worked for Kellwood/Wentzel/American Recreational Products, until his retirement in 2004.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Tate Cannon and Ethel Irene Cannon (Ellis), and is survived by his brother, Chester; two nieces, Erin and Alison; other relatives and many friends.

Per Vernon's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved