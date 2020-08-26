Vernon Tate Cannon II passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, the day before his 80th birthday, at his home in an accident.
Vernon was born Aug. 17, 1940, in Cape Girardeau. The family moved from there to St. Louis, and then to Washington in 1959. He graduated from Ritenour High School in 1958 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, from 1959 to 1964. After his release from the Air Force, Vernon worked for Kellwood/Wentzel/American Recreational Products, until his retirement in 2004.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Tate Cannon and Ethel Irene Cannon (Ellis), and is survived by his brother, Chester; two nieces, Erin and Alison; other relatives and many friends.
Per Vernon's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
