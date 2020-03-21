Home

Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
5542 Walnut St
Augusta, MO 63332
(636) 327-6600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
5542 Walnut St
Augusta, MO 63332
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
5542 Walnut St
Augusta, MO 63332
View Map
Vernon T. Schnaath


1958 - 2020
Vernon T. Schnaath Obituary
Vernon Timothy Schnaath, 62, San Antonio, Texas, passed peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Live Oak, Texas, after dealing with a longtime illness.

Vernon was born Feb. 23, 1958, in Washington, to Norman Schnaath and

wife Virginia, nee Henshaw. He went to Washington High School. He married Judy Groppe March 26, 1988, in Hermann.

Vernon worked as a machinist for Metal Craft for 30-plus years. He was a member of the St. Louis Bible Fellowship, and participated and helped in several of Cowboy Lee's Cowboy Camps. He was an avid horseman, outdoorsman and prankster. He loved his horses and fur babies.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Schnaath, and mother, Virginia Schnaath.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Judy Schnaath, San Antonio, Texas; his four children, Heather Toney and husband Eric, Hanahan, S.C., Justin Schnaath, Big Pine Key, Fla., Crystal Burks and husband David, Fordland, and Candice Tolbert, Jacksonville, Fla.; three siblings, Carolyn Wicks, Lake Odessa, Mich., Thomas Schnaath, Washington, and Neil Schnaath, Marthasville; nine grandchildren, Sierra, Raquel, Tristen, Morgen, Jaxon, Leah, Lydia, Guy and Joshua; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family of Vernon Schnaath wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Northeast Methodist Hospital, ICU nurses Diana and Sarah, Dr. Sergio Burguete, Ebenezer United Church of Christ, Pitman Funeral Home, Rick Owsley and Neil Schnaath.

Visitation was scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m., with Neil Schnaath and Rick Owsley, of St. Louis Bible Fellowship, officiating.

Burial will follow at Augusta City Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Eric Toney, David Burks, Tristen Clark, Dennis Hart, Jeffery Glass, Timothy Wicks and Nathan Schnaath.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Louis Bible Fellowship, 6234 Victoria Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139.

Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Augusta.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 21, 2020
