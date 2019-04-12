|
|
|
A memorial service for Veronica Haas-Nappier, nee Dimick, 32, Sullivan, will be Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. at New Testament Baptist Church, Sullivan.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Nappier died Monday, April 8, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Nappier, Sullivan; one son, Seth Nappier, Sullivan; two daughters, Emily Haas and Abby Nappier, both of Sullivan; her parents, Valerie Lake and companion Tom Bishop, Phoenix, Ariz., and Mickell Dimick, Oregon state; her parents-in-law, Joyce Drennon and husband Ed, Sullivan; her grandparents, Roger Bell, Utah state, and Audrey Dimick, Denver, Colo.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More