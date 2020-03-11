|
Vester "Earl" Womble, 84, Sullivan, formerly of Fenton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, at his home.
Earl, son of the late James Lafayette and Ora B., nee Thornton, Womble, was born March 18, 1935, in Montgomery, Ala. Earl was a retired gunsmith from Browning Arms. He liked tinkering with anything mechanical and watching game shows, in his retirement. He loved when all eight of his children, along with his brother Jack, would get together.
Earl is survived by his children, Sharon K. Eatherton, Union, Larry Earl Womble, Potosi, Mark Steven Womble, Silverwood, Mich., Susan Renee Womble and Sandra Jean Krafve, both of Cedar Hill, Sonia Linn Womble and Barry Bruce Womble, both of Sullivan; his brother, Morris Bibby "Jack" Womble, Sullivan; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law; sons-in-law; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal "Charlene" (Kilburn) Womble; one son, Phillip "Brian" Womble; his father, James Lafayette Womble; his mother, Ora B. (Thornton) Womble; his brothers, Clarence Womble, Albert Freeman "Bill" Womble and James "Carl" Womble; and his sisters, Doris Mae Steele, Willa "Dean" Wilbourne, Betty Jo Hammerstead and Mary "Louise" Layton.
It was Earl's wish not to have a funeral service. "Cremate me, and have a party."
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 11, 2020