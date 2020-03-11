Home

POWERED BY

Vester "Earl" Womble


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vester "Earl" Womble Obituary
Vester "Earl" Womble, 84, Sullivan, formerly of Fenton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, at his home.

Earl, son of the late James Lafayette and Ora B., nee Thornton, Womble, was born March 18, 1935, in Montgomery, Ala. Earl was a retired gunsmith from Browning Arms. He liked tinkering with anything mechanical and watching game shows, in his retirement. He loved when all eight of his children, along with his brother Jack, would get together.

Earl is survived by his children, Sharon K. Eatherton, Union, Larry Earl Womble, Potosi, Mark Steven Womble, Silverwood, Mich., Susan Renee Womble and Sandra Jean Krafve, both of Cedar Hill, Sonia Linn Womble and Barry Bruce Womble, both of Sullivan; his brother, Morris Bibby "Jack" Womble, Sullivan; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law; sons-in-law; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal "Charlene" (Kilburn) Womble; one son, Phillip "Brian" Womble; his father, James Lafayette Womble; his mother, Ora B. (Thornton) Womble; his brothers, Clarence Womble, Albert Freeman "Bill" Womble and James "Carl" Womble; and his sisters, Doris Mae Steele, Willa "Dean" Wilbourne, Betty Jo Hammerstead and Mary "Louise" Layton.

It was Earl's wish not to have a funeral service. "Cremate me, and have a party."
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -