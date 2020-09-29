1/
Vicki Glass
A funeral service for Vicki Glass, 66, New Haven, will be Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Glass died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Glass Sr., New Haven; one son, David Malin and wife Crystal, Union; one daughter, Jessica Klenke and husband Jonathan, Stanton; two stepsons, Bruce Glass Jr. and wife Lori, and Kristopher Glass and wife Niki, all of St. Clair; one stepdaughter, Crystal Van Horn and husband Mike of Villa Ridge other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
