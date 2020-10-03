Vicki Lynn Glass, nee Griffin, 66, New Haven, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.



Vicki was born Nov. 10, 1953, in Washington, the daughter of the late Charles Griffin Sr. and wife June, nee Crews. She received her education at Union High School. On Feb. 14, 1996, Vicki was united in marriage to Bruce Glass Sr. at Pacific Baptist Church, Pacific. She was employed at Parker-Hannifin, Washington, for the past 12 years. Vicki was a member of Church of the Nazarene, Union.



She delighted in finding a bargain at resale shops and garage sales. Vicki enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and spoiling her beloved dogs. Christmas was a big deal to Vicki, and she always tried to make it special at the parties she and Bruce threw at their shop. Her true love though was the time spent with her kids, grandkids and great-grandchild. Her family was her passion and she was extremely proud of them.



Vicki is survived by her husband, Bruce Glass Sr.; one son, David Malin and wife Crystal, Union; one daughter, Jessica Klenke and husband Jonathan, Stanton; two stepsons, Bruce Glass Jr. and wife Lori, and Kristopher Glass and wife Niki, all of St. Clair; one stepdaughter, Crystal Van Horn and husband Mike, Villa Ridge; 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four sisters, Pam Kinkeade and fiance Ronnie Weber, Washington, Brenda Nadler and husband Dave, Augusta, Pearl Davis and husband Scott, Union, and Tina Griffin and fiance Ted Bandy, Spring Bluff; one sister-in-law, Suzanne Griffin, Union; and many other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Charles "Chuck" Griffin Jr.



A funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Your Other Mother.



The Glass family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





