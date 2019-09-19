|
Vicky Lynn Morris, nee Timmermeier, 58, Troy, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Estates of St. Louis.
Vicky, a homemaker, was born Oct. 21, 1960, in St. Louis, the daughter of Thomas Timmermeier and Donna Sue Reeves. She loved spending time and fellowship with family and friends and cooking for them. Vicky will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her three sons, Jason (Jamie Nichols) Morris, O'Fallon, Daniel (Taryn) Morris, Warrenton, and Steven (Ashley) Morris; stepfather, Donnie Reeves, Warrenton; two brothers, Timmy Timmermeier and Jimmy (Julie) Timmermeier, all of Warrenton; two sisters, Cathy (Bobby) Scurlock, Warrenton, and Sandy (Denis) Comeau, O'Fallon; brother-in-law, Brady Howard, Warrenton; eight grandchildren, Destiny, Mikey, Ryan, Gavin, Jack, Cody, Gunner and Emma; and six great-grandchildren.
Vicky was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Morris; father, Thomas Timmermeier; mother, Donna Sue Reeves; and sister, Cindy Howard.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Cemetery, Americus.
The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 19, 2019