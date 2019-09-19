Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
904 S Hwy 47
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicky Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicky L. Morris


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicky L. Morris Obituary
Vicky Lynn Morris, nee Timmermeier, 58, Troy, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Estates of St. Louis.

Vicky, a homemaker, was born Oct. 21, 1960, in St. Louis, the daughter of Thomas Timmermeier and Donna Sue Reeves. She loved spending time and fellowship with family and friends and cooking for them. Vicky will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her three sons, Jason (Jamie Nichols) Morris, O'Fallon, Daniel (Taryn) Morris, Warrenton, and Steven (Ashley) Morris; stepfather, Donnie Reeves, Warrenton; two brothers, Timmy Timmermeier and Jimmy (Julie) Timmermeier, all of Warrenton; two sisters, Cathy (Bobby) Scurlock, Warrenton, and Sandy (Denis) Comeau, O'Fallon; brother-in-law, Brady Howard, Warrenton; eight grandchildren, Destiny, Mikey, Ryan, Gavin, Jack, Cody, Gunner and Emma; and six great-grandchildren.

Vicky was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Morris; father, Thomas Timmermeier; mother, Donna Sue Reeves; and sister, Cindy Howard.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Cemetery, Americus.

The family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pitman Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now