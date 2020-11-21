Victor Allen Pursley Sr., known to all as Allen, 81, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Wright City.



Allen was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Lonedell, the son of Victor Eugene Pursley and wife Alma Lucille, nee Friend. On March 28, 1964, he was united in marriage to Margaret Noralene DeBroeck, and four children came to bless this union.



Allen was a Christian and member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Air Force, entering Jan. 21, 1958, and receiving his honorable discharge Jan. 20, 1961. During his working years, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, for about 10 years. He then went on to obtain his insurance agent's license and was employed by AAA Insurance Company for about 25 years. When his children were young, he was passionate about coaching their baseball teams and continued to coach for many years after they were no longer on the team. He also was an avid bowler, enjoyed mowing his grass, and caring for his home and yard. For the last several years, Allen enjoyed spending his weekends with his wife and children at the family cabin in Innsbrook, fishing, barbecuing and playing cards. Many wonderful memories were created that will last for a lifetime.



Allen is survived by his wife, Margaret Pursley, St. Clair; his children, Victor A. Pursley Jr. and wife Sue, Chesterfield, Stephan Pursley and Noralene Pursley, both of St. Clair, and Barbara Mesey and husband Dan, Imperial; three sisters, Faye Bynum, Florissant, Norma Clark, Pacific, and Gina Peters and husband Dennis, Union; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Alma Pursley.



A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering, with the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.



Interment, with full military honors, was held in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred.



The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





