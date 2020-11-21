1/2
Victor A. Pursley Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor Allen Pursley Sr., known to all as Allen, 81, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Wright City.

Allen was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Lonedell, the son of Victor Eugene Pursley and wife Alma Lucille, nee Friend. On March 28, 1964, he was united in marriage to Margaret Noralene DeBroeck, and four children came to bless this union.

Allen was a Christian and member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Air Force, entering Jan. 21, 1958, and receiving his honorable discharge Jan. 20, 1961. During his working years, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, for about 10 years. He then went on to obtain his insurance agent's license and was employed by AAA Insurance Company for about 25 years. When his children were young, he was passionate about coaching their baseball teams and continued to coach for many years after they were no longer on the team. He also was an avid bowler, enjoyed mowing his grass, and caring for his home and yard. For the last several years, Allen enjoyed spending his weekends with his wife and children at the family cabin in Innsbrook, fishing, barbecuing and playing cards. Many wonderful memories were created that will last for a lifetime.

Allen is survived by his wife, Margaret Pursley, St. Clair; his children, Victor A. Pursley Jr. and wife Sue, Chesterfield, Stephan Pursley and Noralene Pursley, both of St. Clair, and Barbara Mesey and husband Dan, Imperial; three sisters, Faye Bynum, Florissant, Norma Clark, Pacific, and Gina Peters and husband Dennis, Union; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Alma Pursley.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering, with the Rev. Bob Knight officiating.

Interment, with full military honors, was held in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Interment
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russell Colonial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved