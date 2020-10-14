1/1
Victor G. Westhoff
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor G. Westhoff, 90, Dutzow, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Victor, son of the late Albert Westhoff and wife Anna Sickmann, was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Concord Hill. He received his education from St. Ignatius School. On Feb. 14, 1953, Victor was united in marriage to Jeanette Ruether at St. Vincent's Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Dutzow, the Dutzow Community Club, and a founding member of the Ambulance District in Marthasville.

Victor was employed at Jefferson Products until his retirement.

Among his survivors are his wife, Jeanette Westhoff, Dutzow; five children, Richard Westhoff, Cynthia Rhoades, both of Dutzow, Dale Westhoff, Washington, Kay Alleman and husband Robert, Dutzow, and Bryan Westhoff and wife Debbie, Beaufort; son-in-law, Dean Becker, Union; daughter-in-law, Anne Lause and husband Jared, Washington; sisters- and brother-in-law, Victoria Westhoff, Aleen Westhoff, and Dennis Ruether and wife JoAnn; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; other relatives and many friends.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Renee Becker, Gwen Dooley and Gregg Westhoff; and 12 siblings, Anthony Westhoff, Leona Massmann, Bernadine Obermark, Monica Voss, Sylvester Westhoff, Christine Hellebusch, Andy Westhoff, Joseph Westhoff, Linus Westhoff, Leo Westhoff, Mary Ballmann and Anna Marie Steffens.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent's School in Dutzow or Dutzow Community Club.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved