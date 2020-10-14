Victor G. Westhoff, 90, Dutzow, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.



Victor, son of the late Albert Westhoff and wife Anna Sickmann, was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Concord Hill. He received his education from St. Ignatius School. On Feb. 14, 1953, Victor was united in marriage to Jeanette Ruether at St. Vincent's Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Dutzow, the Dutzow Community Club, and a founding member of the Ambulance District in Marthasville.



Victor was employed at Jefferson Products until his retirement.



Among his survivors are his wife, Jeanette Westhoff, Dutzow; five children, Richard Westhoff, Cynthia Rhoades, both of Dutzow, Dale Westhoff, Washington, Kay Alleman and husband Robert, Dutzow, and Bryan Westhoff and wife Debbie, Beaufort; son-in-law, Dean Becker, Union; daughter-in-law, Anne Lause and husband Jared, Washington; sisters- and brother-in-law, Victoria Westhoff, Aleen Westhoff, and Dennis Ruether and wife JoAnn; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; other relatives and many friends.



Victor was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Renee Becker, Gwen Dooley and Gregg Westhoff; and 12 siblings, Anthony Westhoff, Leona Massmann, Bernadine Obermark, Monica Voss, Sylvester Westhoff, Christine Hellebusch, Andy Westhoff, Joseph Westhoff, Linus Westhoff, Leo Westhoff, Mary Ballmann and Anna Marie Steffens.



Funeral services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Vincent's School in Dutzow or Dutzow Community Club.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





