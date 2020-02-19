|
|
Victoria Jean Pues, nee Jones, 62, Union, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after battling cancer.
Vickie, daughter of the late Donald R. Jones and wife Doris Ann, nee Shively, was born May 1, 1957, in Washington. Vickie received her education in Union, and graduated from Union High School in 1975. She was employed at Southwestern Bell Telephone for 20 years. On Sept. 1, 1989, she was united in marriage to Patrick Pues, at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, and the couple made their home in Union. Vickie owned and operated Vickie's One Meal or More food truck for 15 years, until her health declined. Vickie was passionate about cooking and grew her own herbs for her recipes. If Vickie wasn't cooking, she could be found spending time with her family.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Pat Pues, Union; one brother, Don Jones, Ballwin; one sister, Marsie Scego and husband Dan, Washington; nieces and one nephew, Sarah Penton, Tyson (Melissa) Jones, Emily (Brad) Hogan and Erin Scego; great-nieces and -nephews, Olivia, Trinity, Max, Kean, Canaan and Easton; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Burial was held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery, Hannibal.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to the or the .
The Pues family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 19, 2020