Victoria "Tori" Riva Lekhter, 4, Natick, Mass., and formerly of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, was taken all too soon from us Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
She was the beloved daughter of Ilia Lekhter and Amanda S. Bass; loving sister of Elizabeth M. Lekhter; granddaughter of Harry and Amy (Baker) Bass, Missouri state, Mark Lekhter, Ontario, Canada, and Lidia Lekhter, Stoneham, Mass.; niece of Gail and Andy Gibson, Jeremy and Katrina Bass, all of Missouri state, and Dylan Lekhter, Ontario, Canada; cousin of Hannah, MaKenna and Samantha Gibson, and Layla, Lia and Isabella Bass; and friend and ray of sunshine to everyone she met.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 12:30 p.m. at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park St., Natick, Mass.
Interment to follow.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In Tori's memory, please wear or have a touch of her favorite color, pink, to honor her.
Victoria had a smile that would brighten the day of everyone she met. Her spirit was free, innocent, sweet and curious. Tori loved her family, day care friends, the playground, going on hikes, gymnastics, playing Roblox with her big sister, summertime, watching "Voltron" and "Teen Titans," wearing her high heels and the color pink.
Donations in Tori's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 26, 2019