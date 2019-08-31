|
|
Vincent B. Borgerding, 66, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Washington.
Vince, son of the late Vincent H. Borgerding and wife Cassilda, nee Dieckhaus, was born Nov. 14, 1952, in Washington. He received his education from St. Vincent's School. Vince was employed as a car salesman at Elbert Pontiac and Modern Auto for many years. Vince was a member of many clubs and organizations in Washington and the surrounding area, including the Washington Lions Club, Elks Lodge, The Buhr's Club, St. Francis Borgia High School Athletic Association, Downtown Washington, Knights of Columbus in Dutzow and the Dutzow Community Club. Vince also was the grand marshal of the Washington Town and Country Fair Parade in 2015 and a recipient of the Washingtonian Award. Vince loved sports and was an avid Cardinals fan.
Among his survivors are three siblings, Carl Borgerding and wife Tootie, Dutzow, Ruth Jasper and husband Ken, and Mary Patke and husband Dave, all of Labadie; sister-in-law, Diane Borgerding, Augusta; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard Borgerding.
Visitation was held Thursday, Aug. 29, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Washington Elks Lodge.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent's Church, Dutzow.
Interment was in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent's School or the Washington Lions Club.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 31, 2019