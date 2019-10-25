Home

Vincent J. "Opie" Lowe

Vincent J. "Opie" Lowe Obituary
A funeral service for Vincent "Opie" J. Lowe, 57, Union, will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Lowe died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Lowe, Union; one son, Danny K. Lowe and wife Haeli, Union; two daughters, Jayme McCowen and husband Taylor, Sullivan, and Kelsey Lowe and significant other A.J. Van Leer, Union; his mother, Dixie C. McKinney and husband Bob Teckenbrock, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 25, 2019
