Vinita Jane Johnson, nee Chilton, 92, Union, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Vinita, daughter of the late Arnot Chilton and wife Pearl, nee Alexander, was born Dec. 28, 1927, in St. Louis. Vinita was united in marriage to Joseph E. Johnson May 24, 1947, in St. Louis, and the couple made their home in Cahokia, Ill. They moved to Hermann in 1972, and settled in Union in 1993. Vinita was a homemaker dedicated to raising her six children. She enjoyed painting and playing the piano. Vinita was a devout member of the Ridge Church in Villa Ridge.
Vinita is survived by three sons, Joseph Johnson and wife Teresa, Daniel Johnson and wife Sheree, all of Union, and Leif Johnson and wife Elizabeth, Hermann; one daughter, Dosha Blake and husband Bobby, Union; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Jackson, Lawrence, Kan.; her beloved dog and companion, Spice, who will live out her days as the companion dog at Willow Brook Assisted Living; her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Johnson; two daughters, Rebecca Bell and Vinita Schram; and her infant son, Andrew Chilton Johnson.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. Laramore officiating.
Burial followed in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Samaritan's Purse.
The Johnson family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 25, 2020