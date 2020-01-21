Home

Vinita Johnson Obituary
A funeral service for Vinita Johnson, 92, Union, was held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial followed in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, Jan. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Johnson died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph Johnson and wife Teresa, Daniel Johnson and wife Sheree, all of Union, and Leif Johnson and wife Elizabeth, Hermann; one daughter, Dosha Blake and husband Bobby, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 21, 2020
