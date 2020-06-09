Violet A. Kruse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral Mass for Violet A. Kruse, nee Schwendemann, 92, Pacific, will be Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Pacific.
Interment will follow the service at St. Peter's Church Cemetery, St. Charles.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the church.
Mrs. Kruse died Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She is survived by her four daughters, Charlene Sansone and husband Ron, Pacific, Cindy Sempsrott, Warrenton, Va., Joyce Kruse, Wentzville, and Cheryl Strangman and husband Bud, Florissant; her son, Ray Kruse and wife Donna, Springfield, Va.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved