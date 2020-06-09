A funeral Mass for Violet A. Kruse, nee Schwendemann, 92, Pacific, will be Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Pacific.

Interment will follow the service at St. Peter's Church Cemetery, St. Charles.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the church.

Mrs. Kruse died Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She is survived by her four daughters, Charlene Sansone and husband Ron, Pacific, Cindy Sempsrott, Warrenton, Va., Joyce Kruse, Wentzville, and Cheryl Strangman and husband Bud, Florissant; her son, Ray Kruse and wife Donna, Springfield, Va.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.



