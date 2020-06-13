- 1927 - 2020 -



Violet A. Kruse, nee Schwendemann, 92, Pacific, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.



Mrs. Kruse was born July 30, 1927, in St. Peters, to Michael and Irene, nee Klotz, Schwendemann. She was united in marriage to Charles L. Kruse Oct. 25, 1947, at All Saints Catholic Church in St. Peters.



Mrs. Kruse was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. She was active with the Pacific Senior Center, quilting at St. Bridget's, sewing, and she also enjoyed working puzzles.



Mrs. Kruse is survived by five children, Charlene Sansone and husband Ron, Pacific, Cindy Sempsrott, Warrenton, Va., Joyce Kruse, Wentzville, Cheryl Strangman and husband Bud, Florissant, and Ray Kruse and wife Donna, Springfield, Va.; two sisters, Olive Alexander, St. Charles, and Aleeta Vossenkemper, Troy; 14 grandchildren; 19 greatgrandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.



Mrs. Kruse was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; two brothers, Paul Schwendemann and Albert Schwendemann; and seven sisters, Lou Parr, Nellie Kirchner, Sylvia Beeson, Renee Malloy, Stella Kruse, Carol Zerjav and Vivian Schwendemann.



Visitation for Mrs. Kruse will be held Saturday, June 13, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Pacific, with the Rev. Jim Holbrook officiating.



Interment will be in St. Peter's Church Cemetery, St. Charles.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to the SVDP at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church.



The Kruse family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





