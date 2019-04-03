Home

Virgil O. Schwentker Obituary
A private burial will be held for Virgil Oscar Schwentker, 87, Washington, at St. Peters United Church of Christ Cemetery, Washington.
Mr. Schwentker died Saturday, March 9, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Tom Schwentker and wife Sandy, Marthasville; two daughters, Rhonda Siess and husband Steven, Union, and Melody Wessel and husband Kevin, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2019
