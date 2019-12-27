|
A funeral service for Virginia "Louise" Buchanan, nee Potter, 88, Washington, will be Monday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will follow in Doe Run Memorial Cemetery, Doe Run.
Visitation will be Monday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Buchanan died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Glen Buchanan, Imperial, and Jerry Buchanan and wife Georgann, Washington; one daughter, Deborah Haddox and husband David, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 27, 2019