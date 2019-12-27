Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia "Louise" Buchanan

Send Flowers
Virginia "Louise" Buchanan Obituary
A funeral service for Virginia "Louise" Buchanan, nee Potter, 88, Washington, will be Monday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will follow in Doe Run Memorial Cemetery, Doe Run.
Visitation will be Monday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Buchanan died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Glen Buchanan, Imperial, and Jerry Buchanan and wife Georgann, Washington; one daughter, Deborah Haddox and husband David, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -