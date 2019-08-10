|
Virginia C. Kratzer, nee Frank, 97, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Ginny, daughter of the late William Frank and wife Anna, nee Petrzelka, was born Sept. 21, 1921, in St. Louis. Ginny loved fishing her whole life. When she wasn't fishing, she could be found deer hunting, sewing or making porcelain dolls. She was an excellent cook and collected numerous cookbooks and recipes. Ginny enjoyed traveling, either on a cruise ship or by car, which included the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii and Canada.
To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was known as "Grandma ^Donuts," as she always brought donuts or sweet rolls when visiting. If you visited her, she had the coffeepot going and goodies to eat.
Virginia is survived by her children, Lynn Candrl and husband Joseph, Owensville, Charles J. Fronick and Georgann Fronick McLaughlin, both of Washington; siblings-in-law, Leonard Kratzer and wife Catherine, and Virgie Kratzer, all of St. Louis; grandchildren, Chris and Missy Candrl, Matt and Karin Candrl, James and Julie Candrl, Ryan and Sarah Fronick, Doug and Michelle Fronick; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lauren, Bryan, Katie, Adam, Josh, Austin, Nora, Ethan, Daniel, Gabriel, Andrew, Johanna and Samantha; great-greatgrandchild, Benjamin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Kratzer; former husband, Joseph Fronick; her parents; and sister, Violet Trejbal.
Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 12, from noon until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington, MO 63090.
Interment will follow at St. Paul Churchyard, Affton.
Memorial donations may be made to the or Wings of Hope.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 10, 2019